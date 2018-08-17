Jack Osbourne and his estranged wife, Lisa Osbourne, have settled their divorce, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star, 32, filed his response to Lisa’s divorce petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, August 15. The former couple have agreed to share joint custody of their three daughters: Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 6 months.

Jack has denied spousal support for Lisa, 31. However, TMZ reported that he gave her a “sizable” upfront cash payout under the terms of the settlement. He is also reportedly paying “significant” child support and will cover expenses including private schools and medical costs.

According to the website, the divorce will not be officially finalized until six months after Lisa’s May 18 filing.

The Osbournes alum and the actress announced their separation in a statement posted on his Instagram account at the time: “The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

Jack made headlines on July 30 after he allegedly punched Lisa’s new boyfriend, Michael Gabel, during an incident at the estranged pair’s home in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A. North Hollywood police confirmed to Us that a battery report was taken, but actor-model Gabel did not want to press charges.

