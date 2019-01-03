Jack Osbourne has a new love to call his own in 2019, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Osbournes alum, 33, stepped out with his new girlfriend, L.A.-based street artist Meg Zany, after a coffee run in L.A. on Friday, December 28.

Radar Online reports that the twosome have been an item for four months.

Osbourne and wife Lisa Stelly split in May and settled their divorce in August. They agreed to joint custody of their children, Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, 10 months.

Us confirmed that both parties received a house in the agreement: According to court documents obtained by Us, Stelly, 31, transferred the deed for their former shared mansion in Studio City, California, to her ex, and Osbourne transferred the deed to their Sherman Oaks home in L.A. to Stelly.

One month prior to the divorce settlement, Osbourne allegedly punched Stelly’s new boyfriend, Michael Gabel, in the head.

TMZ reported that Gabel had attempted to intervene in a July 30 feud between the Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour star and the Fancy Sprinkles founder at the former pair’s Studio City home and that Osbourne punched him before leaving. Gabel did not press charges.

Osbourne and Stelly announced their split in May with a post to the reality TV star’s Instagram account: “The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” the statement read. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

