All in the family! Jack Osbourne invited a very special guest to come on his family vacation: his girlfriend Aree Gearhart.

Osbourne, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 30, to post a photo from the fun-filled trip. The couple posed alongside Osbourne’s parents, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, and his three daughters — Pearl, 8, Andy, 5, and Minnie, 2.

“Vacation vibes! #summer2020,” Jack captioned the cute pic, while Gearhart shared the same snap and wrote, “Family vacay 🌞.”

Gearhart, meanwhile, uploaded another adorable photo of the twosome posing separately. She captioned the picture of Jack sweetly wrapping his arms around her with a hot face emoji.

The New York Minute actor went Instagram official with Gearhart last September after spending Labor Day weekend together in Malibu. An insider told Us Weekly in December 2019 that the pair’s romance “all happened super fast” and they are “not living together yet, but she is trying to mother his children already.”

Gearhart spent Christmas with the Osbourne family last year. That following month, she also accompanied Jack and his children on a family trip to Hawaii.

Jack shares his three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. The 33-year-old actress and entrepreneur, who is currently dating Skylar Astin, filed for divorce from the Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour alum in May 2018 after nearly seven years of marriage. When news of the filing broke, the former pair issued a joint statement via Instagram.

“So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” the Instagram update read. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

The statement continued: “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

Details of the exes’ separation was settled in August 2018, including their plan to have joint custody of their kids. The divorce was finalized in May 2019.