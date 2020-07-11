New couple alert! Skylar Astin and Jack Osbourne‘s ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, are dating, two years after the actress filed for divorce from the Osbournes alum.

The model, 33, posted a photo via Instagram on Friday, July 10, of herself kissing the Pitch Perfect star, 32, in the middle of an empty street under a starlit sky.

“Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin?” she captioned the romantic snapshot.

Earlier that day, Astin shared a video with Stelly via his Instagram Story and told his followers that the couple were “just shopping for some furniture.”

Stelly and Osbourne, 34, announced their separation via Instagram in May 2018 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work,” they wrote in a joint statement. “What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

The statement continued: “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as coparents and best friends.”

The former couple share joint custody of their daughters Pearl, 8, Andy, 5, and Minnie, 2.

One month later, Osbourne told Us Weekly that their separation was “going good,” adding that, “we’re trucking along and it is what it is.”

Later that year, the Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour star made headlines for allegedly punching Stelly’s then-boyfriend, Michael Gabel. Authorities told Us at the time that Gabel declined to press charges.

Osbourne has since moved on with his girlfriend, Aree Gearhart, with whom he became Instagram official in September 2019.

Astin, for his part, was married to his Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp from 2016 to 2019.