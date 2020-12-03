Sticking together. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have encountered many ups and downs during their decades-long marriage, but they are still fighting for their relationship.

The rocker was married to his first wife, Thelma Riley, from 1971 to 1982. He adopted her son, Elliot; then the pair welcomed daughter Jessica in 1972 and son Louis in 1975.

Ozzy met Sharon, who would become his second wife, in 1970. She was 18 at the time. Their relationship did not turn romantic until 1979. They tied the knot in 1982 and later became parents of daughters Aimee and Kelly and son Jack.

Things took a turn in 1989 when Ozzy attacked Sharon and was arrested for attempted murder. She hit a panic button, and the police arrived to intervene. The Talk cohost ultimately chose to stay married to the musician.

“Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months. I had time to really think about what he should do,” she recalled on the Biography: Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne documentary in September 2020. “I told him, ‘I don’t want the money … but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?’”

After overcoming that obstacle, the couple faced a cheating scandal in 2016 that led them to split. However, they soon reconciled and renewed their vows.

Despite their rocky road, Kelly thanked her parents in July 2018 for “showing me what true love is” as the twosome celebrated their 36th anniversary.

The former Fashion Police panelist is inspired by Ozzy and Sharon’s love story, but she admitted in September 2018 that it has caused her to have doubts about her own trajectory. “It makes me believe I’ll never find forever love, if I’m honest,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It’s not because of me by any means! I think that the world has changed and people are not as inclined to want to work things [out].”

Scroll down to revisit Ozzy and Sharon’s relationship timeline through the years!