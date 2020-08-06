Going her own way. It’s safe to say that Aimée Osbourne, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, has no regrets about not appearing on The Osbournes alongside her family.

In a candid interview with Q1043’s Out of the Box, the 36-year-old actress addressed her decision to not join the hit reality series — an opportunity that came along when she was just 16 years old.

“For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family,” she explained on Tuesday, August 4. “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as.”

The British star continued, “It definitely worked great for the rest of my family. But for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically.”

Aimée said that she believes she “was more mature then” compared to now and joked that she gets “more ridiculous” with age.

The Osbournes ran for four seasons on MTV from 2002 to 2005. Ozzy, 71, and Sharon, 67, starred on the series alongside their youngest children, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. (The rock star also has three older children from a previous marriage.)

A few years after the popular show ended, the Osbourne family had a short-lived variety series titled Osbournes Reloaded. It was canceled in 2009 after one season.

In 2018, Sharon opened up about Aimée’s decision to move out as a teenager because she didn’t want to be involved with the project. Though Sharon acknowledged how “happy” her eldest child was at the time, the America’s Got Talent alum holds “regret” for that moment and said that it “broke” her heart.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” she previously explained on The Talk. “She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her.”

There were plans for The Osbournes to be rebooted at VH1, but the revival series was ultimately scrapped in 2015.