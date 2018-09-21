Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have been married for 36 years, but their daughter Kelly Osbourne is worried that she may not have an everlasting love like that.

“It makes me believe I’ll never find forever love, if I’m honest,” Kelly, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at TLC’s Give a Little Awards at the Park Hyatt hotel in New York City on Thursday, September 20.

She clarified, “It’s not because of me by any means! I think that the world has changed and people are not as inclined to want to work things [out].”

Though the Project Runway Junior judge may not see love on the horizon for herself at the moment, she does have something to celebrate. In August, she announced that she has been sober for a year.

“I let everyone know it was one of the hardest years of my life, but it has been one of the best,” she told Us. “I have a great support system, and I work a 12-step program.”

Kelly noted that her brother, Jack Osbourne, was “especially” supportive throughout her journey.

The former Fashion Police presenter took to Instagram in July to celebrate her parents’ love story. “Happy Anniversary Mum and Dad 36 years and still going strong,” she captioned a photo of the couple (who also share daughter Aimee Osbourne) at their 1982 wedding. “Thank you for showing me what true love is.”

Ozzy, 69, and Sharon, 65, are stronger than ever now, but their relationship has had a few bumps in the road over the years. More recently, the pair split in May 2016 after the rock star had multiple affairs. However, Ozzy and Sharon renewed their vows the following May during a trip to Las Vegas.

“I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame,” he told Rolling Stone in September 2017. “I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f–king idiot I’ve been.”

