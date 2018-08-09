Kelly Osbourne shared an emotional post about her battle with addiction on the one-year anniversary of her sobriety.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time share that with you guys. To cut a long story short things got really dark,” the 33-year-old began in a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, August 9. “I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became to much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did.”

“I have spend the past year truly working on my mind body and soul!” Osbourne continued. “I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f—k I really am without a camera in my face.”

The former Fashion Police host also credited her family, specifically her brother Jack Osbourne, for helping her get sober.

“I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment,” she wrote. “He has held my hand through out this whole process. Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this with out there love and support. I can’t believe It’s been a year!!! I still don’t know who the fuck I am or what the fuck I want but I can whole heartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I’m sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me! I love you guys!”

Osbourne has always been candid about her struggle with addiction and sought treatment in the past. She also spoke out about her past struggles with addiction in light of Demi Lovato’s recent overdose.

“I will never speak on behalf of Demi, because that wouldn’t be right. I can only share about what I’ve been through and what I know from myself, and that is relapse is one the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around,” Osbourne said during a July 25 appearance on British talk show Loose Women. “For me, it was either I was going to die, or I was going to get help. I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?”

She added: ”Every day, I fight to stay clean. I fight, and do whatever I have to do, to be a better person. Because I am so comfortable being numb. I never did drugs to party, I did drugs because I hate feeling [things].”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!