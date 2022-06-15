Making progress. Sharon Osbourne shared an update on husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s health after previously revealing he had a “very major operation.”

The 69-year-old TV personality uploaded a statement via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 14. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery!” Sharon wrote. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!”

She added a prayer emoji, concluding, “Your love means the world to him.”

The update came less than one week after the America’s Got Talent judge told viewers of The Talk UK about Ozzy’s operation. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she said of the 73-year-old musician on Friday, June 10, without describing the surgery in great detail.

The Black Sabbath performer has experienced a few setbacks with his health, revealing in January 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease the previous year. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he said on Good Morning America. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Ozzy went on to describe the symptoms he experienced ahead of receiving his official diagnosis. “I got a numbness down [my] arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he recalled. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s … the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Amid his challenges, Sharon has stood by Ozzy’s side. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s,” she explained in January 2020. “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

The couple have been married since 1982 and share children Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne. Over the years, Sharon and Ozzy have been candid about their highs and lows in the public eye, including the heavy metal rocker’s 1989 stay in medical detention after attempting to strangle his wife. In a 2020 documentary, Ozzy said the incident was not his “greatest” moment.

“I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband,” Sharon said in A&E’s Biography: Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, describing Ozzy’s drug-induced haze. “He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. … Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months. I had time to really think about what he should do.”

Ultimately, Sharon chose not to press charges. “I told him, ‘I don’t want the money … but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?'” she recalled.

