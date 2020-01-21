Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in February 2019.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” the rock star, 71, told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Tuesday, January 21. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Not long after, Osbourne was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder, which has no cure, and was forced to postpone his world tour in order to recover at home.

“It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon Osbourne explained on the ABC morning show. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

The Talk cohost, 67, also shared that her husband plans to see “a professional in Switzerland” in April.

Since his diagnosis, the Prince of Darkness has started taking medication for the disease as well as pills that help relieve his nerve pain.

“I got a numbness down [my] arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he told Roberts. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s … the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Ozzy previously denied that he had Parkinson’s disease, but he ultimately came to the realization that he should be honest with his dedicated fan base.

“I’m no good with secrets,” he said. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ‘cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know? … I just hope [my fans] hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne appeared in the GMA segment on Tuesday as well to discuss how their family has found strength in one another in the wake of their father’s diagnosis.

“The hardest thing is watching somebody that you love suffer,” Kelly, 35, said.

Meanwhile, Jack, 34, pointed out that he can relate to the “Ordinary Man” singer’s health struggles in the wake of his own 2012 diagnosis with multiple sclerosis.

“I understand when you have something you don’t want to have,” he said.