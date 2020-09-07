Thirty years after Ozzy Osbourne tried to kill his wife, Sharon Osbourne, the couple reflected on the incident.
“[It was] not exactly one of my greatest achievements,” the Black Sabbath singer, 71, said in the Biography: Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne documentary, which premieres on A&E on Monday, September 7. “I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful. … All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder.’”
While the Grammy winner did not remember the event in detail, Sharon, 67, said she “didn’t recognize him” that night “because of the drugs.”
The Talk cohost explained, “I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’ He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me.”
The Unbreakable author said she felt “for stuff on the table” and found “the panic button,” adding, “I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”
Ozzy spent six months in medical detention, and Sharon decided to stay married to him. “Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months. I had time to really think about what he should do,” she said. “I told him, ‘I don’t want the money… but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?’”
The Osbournes alums, who wed in 1982, share kids Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34.Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
