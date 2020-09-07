The Talk cohost explained, “I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’ He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me.”

The Unbreakable author said she felt “for stuff on the table” and found “the panic button,” adding, “I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”

Ozzy spent six months in medical detention, and Sharon decided to stay married to him. “Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months. I had time to really think about what he should do,” she said. “I told him, ‘I don’t want the money… but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?’”

The Osbournes alums, who wed in 1982, share kids Aimee, 37, Kelly, 35, and Jack, 34.