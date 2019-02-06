On the track to recovery. Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 6, to reveal that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, had been hospitalized.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” the Talk cohost, 66, wrote to her followers. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) February 6, 2019

Twitter users flooded the message’s thread with comments of support for the 70-year-old Prince of Darkness, as well as to share their adoration for the doting wife. “Oh Nooo~~ Sending Prayers and wishes for a Speedy Recovery Ozzy. Thank Goodness he has you to take care of him Sharon. <3” one follower wrote.

Another added: “Well hopefully they will kick this out of his system and he will start to feel better soon!! Most of all make sure to take care of you Mrs. O!! You are the glue that holds that family together!”

This isn’t the first time Ozzy has been hospitalized in recent months. The “Crazy Train” singer landed himself in medical care in October 2018 following an infection that led him to undergo a procedure on his hand.

“Feeling better after surgery,” Ozzy captioned an Instagram photo of himself with a large bandage on his right hand as he sat in a hospital bed eating a tasty treat. “Ice cream helps.”

Ozzy and Sharon’s youngest child, Kelly Osbourne, also took to Instagram to keep fans of the rocker updated on his status.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes dad is doing so much better,” the Fashion Police alum, 34, wrote alongside the same lighthearted pic her dad had previously shared. “Nothing that some rest, antibiotics and of course his favorite ice cream can’t cure.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!