Making the best of it! Ozzy Osbourne is recovering from an infection that led to him being hospitalized and undergoing a procedure on his hand — with a little help from a sweet treat.

“Feeling better after surgery,” the 69-year-old musician wrote alongside an Instagram photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed with a banded hand while eating a drumstick cone on Saturday, October 6. “Ice cream helps.”

Earlier that same day, a rep for Osbourne revealed in an Instagram post that the singer was postponing his show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, due to illness.

“The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter is being treated for an infection, which required surgery on his hand this morning,” the statement read. “He will spend a couple of days at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles where he’ll remain under doctor’s care as they monitor the infection.”

Fans flooded the rock star’s comment section with well wishes. “Aw Hoping you heal quickly! God bless you,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Just a bump in the road ozzy. Kick this things ass.”

Kelly Osbourne — the youngest daughter of the United Kingdom native — took to Instagram to update fans.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes dad is doing so much better,” the 33-year-old Fashion Police alum wrote alongside the same pic that her father shared. “Nothing that some rest, antibiotics and of course his favorite ice cream can’t cure.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also documented her time with her dad in an Instagram story that showed her legs kicked up on a chair next to his bed. “Chilling at the hospital,” she wrote.

