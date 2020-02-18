Ozzy Osbourne has canceled the North American stops of his ongoing No More Tours 2 concert tour to “allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year,” a representative for the rocker announced on Monday, February 17.

According to Variety, the cancellation decision was made out of deference to fans who have had to change plans to attend the previously rescheduled tour dates. After wrapping up promotional commitments for his new album, Ordinary Man, the 71-year-old will travel to Europe for medical treatment, having suffered from Parkinson’s disease, pneumonia and fall-related injuries, according to the site.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s–t year,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks.”

He went on: “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The former Black Sabbath frontman previously postponed all his 2019 tour dates in April. “I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” he said in a statement at the time. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now.”

Osbourne opened up about his health issues on Good Morning America last month. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he said. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

During the interview, the rock star and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis, which they learned about in February 2019.

“It’s PRKN 2,” said Sharon, 67. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy also explained why he was coming forward with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ‘cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?” he said at the time. “I just hope [my fans] hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”