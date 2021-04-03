Standing by her side! Ozzy Osbourne seemingly reacted to Sharon Osbourne’s exit from The Talk last month after 11 seasons.

“I can’t f–king hear you!” the rocker, 72, captioned a throwback red carpet picture with his wife, 68, via Instagram on Wednesday, March 31. “#TeamSharon.”

CBS announced in March that the Unbreakable author would not be returning after she publicly defended Piers Morgan‘s seemingly racially charged comments made about Meghan Markle following her and Prince Harry‘s tell-all.

When Sharon’s remarks caused a dispute with cohost Sheryl Underwood, the comedian, 57, said, “To not want to address that [Meghan] is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.”

During an unplanned hiatus and an internal investigation, former Talk cohost Leah Remini alleged that she had heard Sharon use racial and homophobic slurs in the past. The America’s Got Talent judge denied the claims at the time.

“Sharon is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after her exit. “Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is.”

The London native is “trying to see the positives,” the insider added, noting that she’ll “bounce back 10 times stronger” with allies surrounding her. “Her family is supporting her too and it tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this. They think it’s a big stitch-up and she’s been hung out to dry for something she hasn’t done or believed in.”

Sharon, who shares Aimee, 37, Kelly, 36, and Jack, 35, with Ozzy, is “taking a breather” with her family. “She knows some people will now hate her forever no matter what, plus in many respects, she’ll have to start from scratch once the whole mess dies down,” the source told Us. “She’s decided to take a breather for a while and see where the chips fall once the dust settles. In the meantime, she’s distraught and angry, trying to digest this tornado that’s come from nowhere and turned her life upside down.”