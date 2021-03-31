At a crossroads. Sharon Osbourne is not happy that she’s having to fight for her career following the controversy that led to her exit from The Talk.

“Sharon is bitterly disappointed at how it all played out,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Her whole career has been based on not holding back, speaking her mind and championing free speech — so to be classified or perceived as a bigot or a racist is a sickening scenario and an utter nightmare for her, especially since she insists up and down it’s all a pack of lies and that’s the last thing she is.”

During this time, the Extreme author, 68, has been “trying to see all the positives” and surround herself with her many allies, most of whom are telling her she’ll “bounce back 10 times stronger.”

The insider adds, “Her family is supporting her too and it tears them all apart seeing her suffer like this. They think it’s a big stitch-up and she’s been hung out to dry for something she hasn’t done or believed in.”

CBS announced that the former X Factor judge would not return to the show on Friday, March 26, weeks after she publicly defended Piers Morgan‘s seemingly racially charged comments made about Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview.

Osbourne’s remarks during the March 10 episode of the daytime talk show caused a dispute with cohost Sheryl Underwood, who told the Osbournes alum, “To not want to address that [Meghan] is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist.”

Ultimately, the show took an unplanned hiatus and launched an internal investigation. During that time, former Talk cohost Leah Remini alleged that she had heard Osbourne use both racial and homophobic slurs in the past — claims that the former American’s Got Talent judge denied.

“She knows some people will now hate her forever no matter what, plus in many respects, she’ll have to start from scratch once the whole mess dies down,” the source continues. “She’s decided to take a breather for a while and see where the chips fall once the dust settles. In the meantime, she’s distraught and angry, trying to digest this tornado that’s come from nowhere and turned her life upside down.”

