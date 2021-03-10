Taking action. Meghan Markle played a part in Piers Morgan’s abrupt exit from ITV’s Good Morning Britain following her CBS tell-all with Prince Harry, Us Weekly can confirm.

CNN reported on Wednesday, March 10, that the 39-year-old Suits alum filed a formal complaint about Morgan’s controversial remarks about her and how they could potentially impact others dealing with mental health issues. She did not make it a point to address the personal nature of Morgan’s criticism but instead focused on the larger issue.

ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship appeared to confirm on Wednesday that Markle’s action against Morgan had occurred as he tweeted, “The Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday. It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”

While hosting Good Morning Britain on Monday, March 8, Morgan questioned the validity of Markle’s claims, specifically the revelation about how she suffered suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with son Archie. “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” the 55-year-old said during the episode.

The former America’s Got Talent judge’s actions led to his departure from the show.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV said in a statement on Tuesday, March 9, after reportedly receiving thousands of complaints. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The following day, Morgan expressed how he didn’t regret what he said about Markle on Good Morning Britain.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t [believe her],” he tweeted on Wednesday alongside a photo of a Winston Churchill quote on free speech. “If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

The English broadcaster also shared in a tweet on Tuesday, “Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed very sensitive matters in their shocking CBS tell-all on Sunday, March 7. One of the topics discussed at length was how there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he is born.” Harry, 36, later addressed the issue, saying, “That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it.”

The former actress also opened up about how she previously contemplated suicide due to the negative press she had received.

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” she said during the interview. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Markle claimed that she sought help through the palace’s HR department but was unable to get proper support. She recalled, “They said, ‘My heart goes out to you, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.’”

Buckingham Palace issued a response on Queen Elizabeth II’s behalf on Tuesday.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement to Us read on Tuesday. “While some recollection may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

If you or someone you know is battling suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.