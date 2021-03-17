Clapping back. Sharon Osbourne used a racial slur while denying that she’s ever called former The Talk cohost Julie Chen “wonton,” following Leah Remini’s claims to the contrary.

“Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story,” Osbourne, 68, told the Daily Mail on Wednesday, March 17. “It’s like f–k off with your f–king wonton story. F–k off!”

The Talk cohost, who has been on the show all 11 seasons, claimed the allegations against her were “crap, all crap,” before noting that everybody’s got an “opinion” and “voice” after someone like herself has been called out.

Osbourne made headlines earlier this month after she defended Piers Morgan following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle, who claimed during a tell-all interview on March 7 that racism in the U.K. played a part in her and husband Prince Harry’s royal step back.

The British TV personality then had an emotional encounter with her The Talk cohost Sheryl Underwood on the March 10 episode of the show. At the time, the comedian, 57, claimed Osbourne’s sympathy for Morgan, 55, losing his job at Good Morning Britain after the fallout meant she was validating his racist remarks.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” the Osbournes alum said before Underwood clarified that she wasn’t calling her a racist.

Osbourne made a public apology for backing Morgan on Friday, March 12, but faced more backlash when former cohosts from The Talk came forward with accusations against her.

Holly Robinson Peete took to Twitter the same day, claiming the Unbreakable author got her fired from the show after complaining that she was “too ghetto.” Osbourne denied the claims, but Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, March 14, that the show was going on a short hiatus in order to do an internal investigation on the March 10 episode.

Amid the scandal, Osbourne spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 16, about her future with the show, saying, “I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.”

Hours later, Remini got involved in the drama claiming to journalist Yashar Ali that Osbourne lashed out at both Chen, 51, and Sara Gilbert while they were cohosts. She alleged that the England native once said, “I mean, who the f—k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” in reference to Chen.

The King of Queens alum, 50, also accused Osbourne of mocking Gilbert’s sexuality, saying, “Why won’t the p—sy licker do anything about the wonton?”

When speaking to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Osbourne denied all allegations of her making racially charged comments, claiming, “People who’ve got axes to grind” come out of the woodwork at times like this, making “BS” claims, which “doesn’t surprise me at all.”

The Jake and the Never Land Pirates alum said that people tend to “pile on” when allegations surface and try to “add fuel to the fire,” admitting, “It’s been a really, really bad” week for her with “a lot of mental pressure and heartache.”

She added: “Being accused of racism is no joke. Now they get their sweet revenge. I can’t even address it because it’s kids in a schoolyard. Coming out with stupid, childish comments, it’s like really? That’s all you’ve got?”

When asked specifically about allegedly calling Chen a “wonton,” Osbourne said, “It’s all crap. I don’t want to go there with her. She makes her living out of outing people. It’s got no real foundation. Allegations of calling a Chinese lady a wonton, it’s like, ‘Is that all you’ve got?’”

The former America’s Got Talent judge continued: “All these little people who want to come out with a story about [Morgan] or me from the 70s or 80s or whatever, it’s like f–k you all. I couldn’t care less. And I’m not going to defend myself. It’s, like, oh, shut up – I’m too bloody busy.”

Osbourne also commented on the likelihood of her returning to The Talk, saying that she thinks she will be used as a “sacrificial lamb” and get fired over the incident. “It’s fine. It hasn’t happened yet but I’m sure it will,” she added. “If that’s what they want to do, so be it. I’m a big girl. I lost my cool in there [on the show], I did. I totally lost it and came off so horribly defensive. I can only learn from that.”