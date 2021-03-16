The drama continues. The Talk has extended its hiatus amid new bombshell claims made against cohost Sharon Osbourne.

On Tuesday, March 16, journalist Yashar Ali posted a lengthy story on his website following backlash against Osbourne, 68, who first came under fire for defending Piers Morgan‘s racist remarks about Meghan Markle.

In the report, several sources including former Talk cohost Leah Remini claim that Osbourne used slurs when referring to former cohosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

“I mean, who the f–k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” Remini, 50, accused Osbourne of saying about Chen, 51, who is of Asian descent and married to former CBS CEO Les Moonves. The King of Queens alum also claimed Osbourne mocked the Roseanne star, 46, who is a lesbian.

“Why won’t the p–sy licker do anything about the wonton?” she allegedly said of Gilbert. “Why won’t the fish-eater be part of this discussion? She’s the f–king executive producer.”

A publicist for the former X-Factor host responded in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, calling the claims “lies” and “bitterness” from outsiders.

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host,” her rep, Howard Bragman, told Us. “For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the U.K. and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.”

He added, “She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

After coming to the defense of Morgan, 55, and getting into a heated on-air conversation with cohost Sheryl Underwood on March 10, Osbourne apologized via social media on Friday, March 12, noting that she felt “blindsided” and worried people would think she was racist.

Amid all the drama, The Talk canceled its Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, show and was set to return on Wednesday, March 17. Instead, the hiatus will continue through Tuesday, March 23, CBS said in a new statement on Tuesday.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk,” the network told Us. “This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”