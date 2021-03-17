Sharon Osbourne is the only cohost of The Talk who has lasted all 11 seasons, but her future on the CBS show remains up in the air after she came under fire for defending her controversial friend Piers Morgan.

“I wish we could go on and have [an] adult conversation calmly and work it out, but I don’t know whether we can,” the Osbournes alum, 68, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 16, after The Talk went on hiatus. “I don’t know whether it’s gone past that. I would love to, but I don’t know whether I even want to go back. … I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.”

Osbourne and her cohost Sheryl Underwood got into a heated argument during the March 10 episode over Morgan, 55, who criticized Meghan Markle earlier this month before quitting his job at Good Morning Britain. While Osbourne subsequently apologized for the on-air dispute, she felt that she had been blindsided by producers and her fellow panelists.

“Sheryl turns around and asks me this question and … she was reading it off a card. It wasn’t on my cards,” the former America’s Got Talent judge told ET, claiming that her cohosts “had preparation” and “written questions” going into the explosive episode. “And then Elaine [Welteroth] is reading her questions, and I’m like, ‘I’ve been set up. They’re setting me up.’ My anger was like, I cannot believe this. I’m your sacrificial lamb.”

That said, Osbourne is willing to make things right again — specifically with Underwood, 57.

“I own up to what I did,” she said. “I can’t not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should’ve never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting. … I love Sheryl. I’ve apologized to Sheryl. She’s not gotten back [to me], and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time.”

The X Factor alum went on to say that even if she exits The Talk, she “will still keep apologizing to Sheryl” because she has “nothing but respect and admiration” for the comedian.

Osbourne’s interview with ET took place shortly before journalist Yashar Ali published a bombshell story in which Leah Remini, who cohosted the first season of The Talk, claimed that the London native had used racist and homophobic slurs toward former moderator Julie Chen and series creator Sara Gilbert.

In response, Osbourne’s rep, Howard Bragman, denied Remini’s allegations, calling the King of Queens alum, 50, “a disgruntled former employee.” He added, “[Sharon] will survive this, as she always has, and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

The Talk has been on hiatus since Monday, March 15, and recently extended it through Tuesday, March 23.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk,” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”