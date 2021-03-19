Unwavering support? Cyndi Lauper spoke out in defense of her friend Sharon Osbourne amid the TV personality’s controversy with The Talk cohosts.

“I wanted to come out publicly to support my friend @sharonosbourne,” Lauper, 67, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 18. “I have known her for a long time and I do not believe that she is racist.”

The “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer explained that she understands that Osbourne, 68, “may have misspoken, used the wrong words, and acted in ways that have been hurtful to others,” adding she “may have even flubbed her apology,” but she feels the British TV host is trying to remedy the situation.

“I do believe that she is sincere in trying to make things right,” she wrote. “We all make mistakes.”

The “Time After Time” singer admitted she could “not sit by and not say anything,” before making a plea to her fans to try not to judge the Unbreakable author as she navigates the situation.

“We all want to be given second chances, but no one wants to give a second chance. We all want to be forgiven but no one wants to forgive,” she added. “I believe that Sharon is sincere in her desire to apologize and change. I hope that everyone will be at least willing to hear her out.”

The “True Colors” songstress’ comments came after Osbourne made headlines for defending Piers Morgan following his exit from Good Morning Britain and his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle.

Morgan, 55, caused a stir when he downplayed Markle’s admission of having suicidal thoughts while living in the U.K., which she revealed during her March 7 tell-all CBS interview with husband Prince Harry. The former Suits actress, 39, also claimed that racism toward her played a part in the couple’s decision to step back from their roles as senior royals and move to the U.S.

Osbourne then engaged in an emotional conversation on the March 10 episode of The Talk with cohost Sheryl Underwood. During the discussion, Underwood, 57, told the former X Factor judge that her support of Morgan meant that she was validating his racist remarks.

“I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist,” the England native said, before the comedian clarified she wasn’t calling Osbourne a racist.

The Osbournes alum made a public apology on March 12, but again came under fire the same day when former Talk cohost Holly Robinson Peete claimed the Revenge author got her fired after complaining she was “too ghetto” for the show.

Two days later, Us Weekly confirmed that The Talk was going on hiatus while an internal investigation was done for the March 10 episode.

Former Talk cohost Leah Remini then got involved, claiming to journalist Yashar Ali on Tuesday, March 16, that Osbourne had made racist remarks about Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert while they were on the show.

The King of Queens alum, 50, alleged that Osbourne once said, “I mean, who the f—k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” in reference to Chen, 51.

She also accused the former America’s Got Talent judge of mocking Gilbert’s sexuality, saying, “Why won’t the p—sy licker do anything about the wonton?”

The following day, Osbourne denied all the allegations when speaking to the Daily Mail, saying, “People who’ve got axes to grind” have come out of the woodwork and the claims they are making are “BS,” but it “doesn’t surprise me at all.”

She said on Wednesday, March 17, that being accused of racism is “no joke,” claiming she “can’t even address it because it’s kids in a schoolyard. Coming out with stupid, childish comments, it’s like really? That’s all you’ve got?”

The Osbournes Reloaded producer alleged, “Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story,” telling haters to “f–k off with your f–king wonton story. F–k off,” before saying the allegations against her were “crap, all crap.”

When asked directly about whether she called Chen a “wonton” in the past, Osbourne again said, “it’s all crap” and claimed Remini’s statements have “no real foundation.”

The Jake and the Never Land Pirates actress also commented on the likelihood of her returning to The Talk, saying she hasn’t been fired yet but she’s “sure it will” happen soon. “If that’s what they want to do, so be it. I’m a big girl. I lost my cool in there [on the show], I did,” she explained. “I totally lost it and came off so horribly defensive. I can only learn from that.”

Osbourne revealed she thinks she will be the “sacrificial lamb” after the scandal, but noted that she “couldn’t care less” about all the people who are coming out with a story about Morgan or herself from decades past. “I’m not going to defend myself,” she added. “It’s, like, oh shut up — I’m too bloody busy.”