From friends to family! Meghan Markle’s Suits costars, including Patrick J. Adams and Abigail Spencer, showed their support for the former actress after she was accused of bullying royal aides.

Earlier this month, the former senior royal, 39, came under fire when The Times published a story on Tuesday, March 2, with claims that Markle mistreated her former royal advisers while living in the U.K.

A rep for the philanthropist denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

The California native and Prince Harry’s communications team also denied the allegations in a statement to The Times, saying, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

The following day, Buckingham Palace commented on the story, saying, “We are all very concerned about the allegations,” and noting the “HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article.” The statement to Us emphasized that the palace “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment.”

A source told Us on Wednesday, March 3, that friends close to the couple think the palace’s statement was issued to “strike back at Harry and Meghan for doing the [tell-all] interview,” claiming the royals “know that they will not be cast in the best light” during the upcoming CBS bombshell interview.

The palace “doesn’t want Harry and Meghan coming off as victims,” the insider added.

The bullying allegations against the Tig founder, who is pregnant with her second child, come after the duo confirmed last month that they will not be returning to their roles as senior royals one year after stepping back and moving to the U.S. with their 21-month-old son, Archie. The permanent exit seemingly sparked more drama between the couple and Harry’s family.

Amid the controversy, which is leading up to the duo’s Sunday, March 7, explosive interview on CBS, Markle’s TV squad, including executive producer Silver Tree and the show’s creator Aaron Korsh, have come to her defense. They’ve shared stories of love and positivity to counteract the negative claims toward her.

Scroll down to see what the former actress’ TV pals have to say about her character in the wake of royal family drama.