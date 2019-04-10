All about Rachel Zane! Suits creator Aaron Korsh admitted that the legal television drama increased in popularity again after former series star Duchess Meghan married Prince Harry.

Korsh, 52, recently tweeted that it was “mind-blowingly surreal” to watch the USA Network show become so beloved by fans after successful first and second season runs. However, he noted that, at “some point, [the series] became just the way it is” and the hype died down.

The producer also admitted that the hit show picked up steam once more after Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, tied the knot and then “it got surreal again.”

Although many fans started taking an interest in Suits in October 2016 after news broke of the Los Angeles native’s relationship with the royal, she starred on the show since its 2011 premiere as paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane.

Meghan bid farewell to the Zane Specter Litt after the show’s season 7 finale in April 2018, just one month before she and the Duke of Sussex exchanged vows at Windsor Castle. Despite reports that she would return to Suits for its ninth and final season, Korsh set the record straight while speaking to Deadline in January.

“As of this minute, I don’t know which of our old cast will be back and which won’t because we’re so early in the season. I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they’re talking about,” he said of British tabloid reports that the Duchess of Sussex was being offered a substantial amount of money to shoot a cameo, the proceeds of which she planned on donating to charitable causes.

“I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone, so that I can tell you,” Korsh affirmed. “But, as far as the original people coming back, including Jessica [Gina Torres, who is filming her spinoff show, Pearson], we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do.”

Despite the speculation, a source later told Us that “Meghan is not coming back. USA would love to have her back, obviously, but no, she’s not going back.”

The former lifestyle blogger is busy preparing for the birth of her first child with Harry, due in late April or early May. However, she doesn’t plan on slowing down after welcoming the baby.

Meghan “plans to return to work as soon as possible,” a second insider previously told Us, noting that the retired actress “came into the royal family with so many goals and plans on forging ahead.”

Season 9 of Suits is expected to premiere in the summer of 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!