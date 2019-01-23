Might Rachel Zane appear on TV screens one last time? Suits creator Aaron Korsh teased whether Duchess Meghan will set aside her royal duties to return to the drama before the series ends.

Shortly after Suits was renewed by USA for a ninth and final season on Wednesday, January 23, Korsh spoke to Deadline about the possibility of multiple familiar faces showing up at Zane Specter Litt.

“I don’t want to spend the entire season on reminiscing but also I don’t want to spend none of the season bringing back old favorites so we’re trying to formulate what the balance is going to be. … It’s always been in the lexicon of Suits to bring people back and that’s because I think that’s how life works,” he told the website. “People come in and out of your life so we’ve always had a mix of new and old and I think we will continue with that hopefully in a satisfying way.”

More specifically, Korsh, 52, addressed a British tabloid report that claimed Meghan, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, was offered millions to return to the show, the proceeds of which would be donated to charity. “As of this minute I don’t know which of our old original cast will be back and which won’t because we’re so early in the season,” he explained. “I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they’re talking about.”

The executive producer didn’t exactly shoot down the idea of a cameo, though. “I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you, but as far as the original people coming back including Jessica [Gina Torres], we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do.”

An insider tells Us Weekly of the speculation, “Meghan is not coming back. USA would love to have her back obviously, but no, she’s not going back.”

Meghan, 37, and Patrick J. Adams, who played couple Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, respectively, were last seen in the season 7 finale, which aired in April 2018. Their characters moved, leaving their longtime jobs at the law firm behind, following their wedding.

Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt) are the only remaining original cast members. The trio, along with Torres, 49, and Adams, 37, attended the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, England, in May 2018.

The royal announced her retirement from acting soon after she and Harry, 34, revealed their engagement in November 2017.

Meghan told bystanders in Birkenhead, England, on January 14 that she is due to give birth in late April or early May and wants to keep the baby’s sex a “surprise.”

A source close to Kensington Palace told Us earlier this month that the mom-to-be is “feeling great” amid mounting personal stress. “She’s still working out and doing yoga,” the insider said. “And is trying to eat as healthy as she can.”

Suits premieres on USA Wednesday, January 23, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!