Not here for the hate. Silver Tree, who worked on Suits with Meghan Markle, shared candid details of her friendship with the duchess amid her and Prince Harry’s drama with the royal family.

“The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them-just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It’s always that way with her friends- us before her,” Tree, a producer who directed several episodes of the USA drama, tweeted on Friday, March 5. “When you move to a new city she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you- all the little secrets it offers over to you so you’ll feel less homesick. She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up.”

The TV producer also revealed how Meghan, now 39, reached out to her after she traveled to London for the royal wedding in May 2018.

“On her wedding day she checks in on me in the morning. It’s her day, the world is standing by, it’s a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me. ‘You’ve come such a long way’ she says ‘Are you jet lagged?’ she says ‘I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready,’” Tree tweeted.

The director posted a series of photos with Meghan, including one of her pregnant with son Archie, now 21 months, and another with Tree’s son.

“When my son was going through a scary, complicated diagnosis she is the friend who stopped everything and helped map out, step by step, how we would navigate things. She called all the people, all the places when I was too paralyzed to form a plan,” she tweeted. “She’s the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been.”

Tree, who referred to the former actress as one of her “dearest” friends, concluded: “This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now. She’s always been this person. … She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers.”

The producer of the former USA series is one of many stars who have come to Meghan’s defense leading up to her and Harry’s tell-all interview on CBS. Before their first sit-down since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting baby No. 2, stopped working for Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan was accused of mistreating former palace aides and staff.

A rep for Meghan denied the claims, telling Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 2: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

The palace, meanwhile, announced plans to “look into the circumstances outlined” in The Times article about Meghan.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” a statement from the palace read. “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

According to an insider Harry, 36, and Meghan’s inner circle believe that “the palace has released this statement to strike back at Harry and Meghan for doing the [tell-all] interview.”

While the interview doesn’t air until Sunday, March 7, it’s clear based on the sneak peeks that nothing is off-limits.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan said in a clip released on Wednesday, March 3. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”