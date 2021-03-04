On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down the drama that has crossed the pond and gained international attention. The drama in question stems from Buckingham Palace aides, who have accused Meghan Markle of bullying.

The Times reported allegations that Markle, 39, was unkind to her palace aides and staff before her and Prince Harry’s 2020 royal exit. The duchess denied these allegations, noting in a statement to Us on Tuesday, March 2, that she was “saddened” by the “latest attack on her character.”

Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, released a statement on Wednesday, March 3, revealing that the Royal Household has called in their HR to look into these accusations.

Not only is Markle “upset” by these allegations, but sources close to the former actress said that the timing seems very convenient. “The statement put out by the palace is in direct retaliation to Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview,” the insider said.

Additionally, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast unveils the details behind the return of Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a woman brought the two French bulldogs to the LAPD’s Olympic Station at 6:00 pm local time on Friday, February 26. The hosts discuss the woman who brought the dogs in and whether she is entitled to the $500,000 reward money put up by Gaga for any information leading to the return of her precious pups.

Furthermore, the hosts dish on Taylor Swift’s new friendship with singer Olivia Rodrigo. The Drivers License singer said in a recent radio interview that she “got a letter from Taylor Swift last night, which is insane, literally my tears are on it, my snot from sobbing my eyes out are on it. I love her.” The hosts reveal all the personalized gifts Swift sent to Rodrigo and the meaning behind them.

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s new daughter, Lucia, born just five months after their son Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and why Alec decided to deactivate his Twitter. Listen now!