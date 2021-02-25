Hot Hollywood >Episode 117

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Queen Elizabeth II ‘Upset’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga’s Dogs Are Kidnapped

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down why Queen Elizabeth II is upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. “It’s been a rough few weeks for the queen, that’s for sure,” the source tells Us. “The situation with Harry and Meghan has been challenging, the queen has had some tearful moments mixed with anger and disappointment,” a second source tells Us.

Hot Hollywood Podcast Queen Elizabeth II Is Upset With Harry Meghan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II. Shutterstock (2)

Not only is the 94-year-old queen upset that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, will be giving an interview about their drama with the royal family, but also because she hasn’t seen Archie, 21 moth “The queen has FaceTime calls with Archie, but it’s not the same,” the second source says, noting that Elizabeth is “desperate to give Archie a huge hug.”

Additionally, Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast unveils the details behind the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, which led to the kidnapping of her two English bulldogs. Police told the Daily Mail on Thursday, February 25, that the 30-year-old was shot in the chest four times by two men wearing baseball caps in West Hollywood on Wednesday, February 24. The men have also been accused of stealing two of Gaga’s three French bulldogs — Koji and Gustavo. The third pup, Miss Asia, was recovered by police.

Furthermore, the hosts dish on Shailene Woodley’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon where she confirmed her engagement to Aaron Rodgers, “Yes, we are engaged,” Woodley, 29, said. “We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals the hosts unveil the details behind the Golden Globes being called out for having an all-white voting committee and what that could mean for the broadcast. Listen now!

