On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we unveil what sources have told Us about Duchess Kate and Queen Elizabeth II’s reactions to the bombshells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped during their CBS interview. “Kate is caught between a rock and a hard place, she wants to speak up and help the crown rebuild their image, but she is not one for confrontation nor escalation,” a source revealed. The source shares Kate’s thoughts on being called out directly: “Kate will eventually speak out about some of the bombshells dropped by Meghan, especially the crying incident, Kate remembers the story very differently and doesn’t feel Meghan was telling the whole truth.”

Meghan Markle Through the Years

Not only is Kate, 39, in a tough position, but the 94-year-old monarch is having a rough time dealing with the accusations as well. “The Queen was shocked by the revelations made by Harry and Meghan, she has a very close bond with the couple and is horrified by their rendition of events,” a source tells Us. The hosts break down whether the royal family can ever mend this rift or if their relationships are over for good.

Pregnant Meghan Markle Plans to Give Heirloom Watch to Daughter

Additionally, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast explains the details behind late actress Naya Rivera’s father’​​​s accusations against Ryan Murphy. Rivera’s father, George Rivera,​​​ spoke out on Twitter: “Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or didn’t do!!!” Naya’s father subsequently accuses Murphy of not setting up a college fund for his grandson and Naya’s son, Josey. “ Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses …. even in an unexplainable tragedy,” he tweeted.

‘Glee’ Stars Amber Riley, Heather Morris and More Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera on Her 34th Birthday

Furthermore, the hosts dish on Ramona Singer tweeting out a picture of her bank account, packed full of her checking account balance, recent deposits and transactions. We look into how this happened and how the “Real Housewives of New York” star is making her money these days.

Bethenny Frankel Compares Ramona Singer to “Death Becomes Her” ; Amid Plastic Surgery Rant

Even more, Us Weekly‘s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details of Emilia Clarke’s promise to never get filler and how she is aging gracefully in Hollywood. The Game of Thrones star spoke out saying, “I work in an industry where I’ve got to move my face, and I’ve got to be expressive, and you can’t light filler … you look shiny and strange.” This and more! Listen!