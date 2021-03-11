Pregnant Meghan Markle Plans to Give Heirloom Watch to Daughter

Planning ahead! Meghan Markle bought a gift to pass down to her daughter before she met Prince Harry.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” the Suits alum, 39, told Hello! magazine in 2015. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.,’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day.”

The former actress added at the time: “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

The Los Angeles native started dating the former military pilot, 36, the following year. The couple got engaged in November 2017, tying the knot in May 2018 in London. One year after their nuptials, their son, Archie, now 22 months, arrived.

Last month, the couple announced that baby No. 2 is on the way. Harry revealed the sex of the little one in their tell-all CBS interview on Sunday, March 7.

“It’s a girl,” the prince said. “Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.” He added that “two is it” for them.

While they await their second child’s arrival, Harry gave an update on life at home in Montecito, California, with their toddler.

“This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes — we’ll go down to the beach, which is so close,” the England native said on Sunday. “I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and tak[ing] him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out. And he’s like, ‘ Woooo,’ chatting, chatting, chatting, going, ‘Palm tree,’ and all this sort of stuff.”

He and Meghan went on to share Archie’s latest words, from “hydrate” to “drive safe.”