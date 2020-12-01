Bethenny Frankel once declared, “If you can’t handle the truth, you can’t handle me” — and even though she’s no longer a Real Housewife … some things never change. The Real Housewives of New York City alum called out her former costar Ramona Singer amid a rant about plastic surgery.

“When I get upset with people with all the filtering and all of the fake lives and pretending everything’s perfect and then they contour their waist, etc. I just feel that that’s not truthful and it makes people feel bad about themselves,” the 50-year-old “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast host began on the Tuesday, December 1, episode of her show. “Someone like a Jane Fonda or when we knew that Demi Moore got the work — not that she said it — or even when Sonja [Morgan] from my show got a facelift like we’re happy for her! She said it. If you look good and you’re f–king 55 or 60 and you look young it’s not because you ate placentas or because you drank water or used ponds skincare.”

Frankel went on to call out Singer, 64.

“Or Ramona — she’s like Death Becomes Her — she’s gonna be 95 and she’s gonna be in the goddamn box saying, ‘It’s just Ramona’s skincare.’ It’s like, the jig is up!” she quipped. “So, I’m just thinking, people should just be honest cause that’s really empowering to other women.”

Dorinda Medley previously slammed Singer during the season 12 reunion earlier this year, calling her castmate a “PSA for a bad facelift.”

Singer, who credits her Ageless by Ramona skincare line for her young look, fired back, “You are disgusting, go to church!”

The Skinnygirl CEO, meanwhile, noted on Tuesday’s podcast that Real Housewives across every franchise have had something done.

“Everybody’s had something different done. Like all the Housewives have had that string thing. They put, I guess, a series of strings under your face and then like a marionette it’s supposed to pull it up,” she said. “A lot of the Housewives have had many lifts, which means they’ve done individual like á la carte menu tweaks. Like someone has done an eye thing or a neck thing, but just know that everyone’s doing it. And so that’s gonna feel sucky if you don’t have a lot of money.”

Frankel added that it’s an “unfair thing” that wealthier people can “do that s—t.”

She explained, “That’s why I think there’s a lot of that anger on social media and why people are coming out to me saying, ‘Yeah, what about all the plastic surgery?’ But I think if I was honest about it like, ‘Listen, I’ve worked hard, I wanted to do this because of this’ and maybe people will save up and I guess in non-cosmopolitan New York overpriced cities, there are payment plans and lesser expensive options, but I just want to talk about it because I feel like it’s a taboo thing.”