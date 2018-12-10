Nothing but a number! Cyndi Lauper is proud of the skin she’s in and embraces the aging process with an open mind.

“I’m half-Sicilian. Where I come from, the women endure,” the iconic singer, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly at her Home for the Holidays concert in New York City on Saturday, December 8. “The women are here longer, so you gotta keep yourself healthy and that’s the most important thing to me.”

While Lauper has a positive perspective, her good friend Cher, who she told Us is “a doll,” has an opposite outlook. “I don’t like getting old,” the Mamma Mia star, 72, told Billboard in May 2017. “I’m shocked that I can still run across the stage at my age. I thought I’d be dead!”

But the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” songstress is perfectly content with her age and doesn’t feel limited as she grows older. “Age has nothing to do with it. You’ll get wherever it is you want to go at whatever time in your life you want to do it,” she told AARP The Magazine in July 2016. “We are brainwashed about what age you’re supposed to marry, what age you’re supposed to have a kid, what age you’re supposed to do this or that.”

Lauper is still achieving major milestones in her career, such as hosting her non-profit True Colors Fund’s annual concert.

“This here is the 8th year and the True Colors Fund is 10 years old and I think it’s really kind of catching on, because the young want to kind of make it cool and give a damn about each other and it’s starting to catch on and people I see are now standing up and taking ownership of who they are and what their life could be,” the Grammy winner told Us of her LGBTQ+ advocacy organization. “It’s that old saying, ‘Accept yourself and you’ll accept others too.’ I really, truly believe in my heart that this is a fixable situation.”

With Reporting by Nicki Gostin

