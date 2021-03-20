The Talk hiatus has been extended while CBS continues its investigation into claims of racial insensitivity and mistreatment by Sharon Osbourne.

Deadline reported that the daytime TV show will not return to airing live shows on Tuesday, March 23, as previously planned. No date has been given for the show’s return. This is the second time The Talk hiatus has been extended.

The fallout began when Osbourne, 68, defended former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan during a March 10 episode of the show. Morgan, 55, criticized Meghan Markle before quitting the British morning show. The Osbournes star’s defense of the controversial commentator led to a heated on-air dispute between her and cohost Sheryl Underwood.

Osbourne apologized but maintained that she was blindsided by producers and her fellow panelists. “Sheryl turns around and asks me these questions and … she was reading it off a card. It wasn’t on my cards,” she told Entertainment Tonight, alleging that her cohosts “had preparation” and “written questions” going into the episode. “And then Elaine [Welteroth] is reading her questions, and I’m like, ‘I’ve been set up. They’re setting me up.’ My anger was like, I cannot believe this. I’m your sacrificial lamb.”

She maintained that she was willing to make it work with her costars, telling ET, “I own up to what I did.” Not long after the interview, however, journalist Yashar Ali published a bombshell report in which Leah Remini, who cohosted The Talk in season 1, said the English TV personality used racist and homophobic slurs toward former moderator Julie Chen and The Talk creator Sara Gilbert.

Osbourne responded via her rep, Howard, Bragman, denying the allegations. She called the King of Queens alum, 50, “a disgruntled former employee,” adding, “[Sharon] will survive this, as she always has, and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

The Talk has been on hiatus since March 14.