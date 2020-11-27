Counting his blessings! Ozzy Osbourne revealed his biggest regret in life is cheating on his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life,” the Black Sabbath singer, 71, told British GQ in their Men of the Year issue published on Thursday, November 26. “I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore.”

The “Crazy Train” singer noted that he quickly learned how stepping out on Sharon, 68, was not good for him or her.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that,” he explained. “I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

The couple briefly split in 2016 amid reports that Ozzy had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh, and other women. Sharon publicly forgave her husband for his actions during an episode of The Talk and later renewed vows with Ozzy in May of that year.

The British musician later revealed in a statement to Us Weekly that he had been struggling with sex addiction for six years and was seeking treatment.

“I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife is at my side to support me,” he told Us at the time. “I’m sorry if Ms. Pugh took our sexual relationship out of context. I’d also like to apologize to the other women I have been have sexual relationships with. Out of bad comes good.”

Following their vow renewal, Sharon told The Telegraph that the love she shares with her husband is “deeper” now because “I respect him so much. He’s really worked at being a better person for his family.”

Since rekindling their romance, the pair have continued to grow as a couple. The Sharon Osbourne Survivor author gushed over her husband and his British GQ cover story on Friday, November 27, via social media.

“So proud of my❤️ receiving @britishgq man of the year lifetime achievement award 🙏 ,” she wrote via Instagram. “Feel free to discuss how handsome he looks 😉.”

The couple, who wed in 1982, share three children, Aimee, 37, Kelly, 36 and Jack, 35.