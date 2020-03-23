Making it work! Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino announced their divorce in November 2019 after eight years of marriage and have been coparenting their little ones ever since.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Marlowe, in 2014, followed by their son, Major, two years later. The actress revealed she was pregnant with their third child two months before her split from the former professional soccer player.

“Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months!” the Undateable alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos.”

Susan Sarandon’s daughter gave birth to her and Martino’s second son, Mateo, in March 2020, one month after finalizing their divorce.

“He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long,” the New York native wrote in her weekly newsletter for her website, Happily Eva After, at the time. “Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!”

The blogger went on to write via Instagram the following day: “Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home. Birth was bright, fast & beautiful, and we are all SO in love.”

She celebrated the newborn’s first week of life with a close-up shot of her baby boy. “Mateo is eating like a champ, sleeping for 3-4 hour stretches, crying, pooping, hiccuping, and stealing our hearts with his big blue eyes,” Amurri wrote. “I knew we would love him deeply, but I didn’t know how quickly life would be unimaginable without him. Soaking in the impermanence of all things Newborn, sniffing a lot of baby aroma, and thanking my lucky stars for this gift of a boy.”

