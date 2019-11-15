Eva Amurri Martino and her husband, Kyle Martino, have called it quits on their eight-year marriage just two months after announcing they are expecting their third child together.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” the Saved! star, 34, captioned a photo with Kyle, 38, and their two children on Instagram. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Eva, who is Susan Sarandon‘s daughter, continued, “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

The actress announced in September that she and the NBC Sports analyst, who tied the knot in October 2011, are having another baby.

“Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months!” she wrote on her lifestyle blog, The Happily Eva After, in September. “As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos.”

Eva accompanied the announcement with a behind-the-scenes video of her maternity photoshoot titled “My Most Exciting Collaboration Yet!” The video featured her husband and their two children, daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 2.

The Undateable alum has been candid about her personal struggles in the past. In August 2015, she opened up about having a miscarriage at nine weeks pregnant. Less than a year later, she confirmed she was pregnant with her second child.

Eva described the ups and downs of marriage as “hills and valleys” in an interview with Us Weekly in June 2018.

“You need to appreciate the good moments and then in the bad moments, you need to understand that’s gonna take a turn again towards something better,” she told Us at the time.

Eva added that despite their difficulties her husband was still number one in her eyes. “I always say about my husband, no matter what we’re going through in life, I would rather hang out with him more than any other person,” she said.