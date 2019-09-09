Growing family! Eva Amurri Martino is pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband, Kyle Martino.

The 34-year-old actress announced the news on her blog, Happily Eva After.

“Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months!” Amurri Martino wrote on Sunday, September 8. “As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos.”

The lifestyle and mommy blogger, who is Susan Sarandon’s daughter, married the NBC Sports analyst in October 2011. The twosome are already parents of daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 2.

Amurri Martino also shared a sweet video titled “My Most Exciting Collaboration Yet!” alongside her pregnancy announcement. The nearly three-minute long video is a behind-the-scenes look at her maternity shoot with her husband and their two kids.

“Sometimes the best things in life … are the most unexpected,” the text on the screen reads. “Baby Martino / Coming Spring 2020.”

The Undateable alum spoke candidly about marriage and parenthood exclusively to Us Weekly in June 2018.

“You need to appreciate the good moments and then in the bad moments, you need to understand that’s gonna take a turn again towards something better,” Amurri Martino told Us at the time. “Marriage is a journey.”

While she admitted that any relationship has “hills and valleys,” Amurri Martino gushed about the former soccer star.

“I always say about my husband, no matter what what we’re going through in life, I would rather hang out with him more than any other person,” she told Us.

Back in August 2015, Amurri Martino announced she had a miscarriage.

“To anybody enduring similar heartache, I will tell you what I’m feeling and processing as a result of this loss,” she wrote on her blog at the time. “A lot of confusion, some anger, deep sadness, and also an immense amount of gratitude. I have realized in the past forty-eight hours how incredibly grateful I am for the magic that I have in my life.”

Less than a year later, Amurri Martino confirmed she was pregnant with baby No. 2.

