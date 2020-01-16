Step by step. Pregnant Eva Amurri had a hard time dropping her two children off at her estranged husband Kyle Martino’s house for the first time.

“Kyle and I have now been living in separate, permanent residences since early November,” the actress, 34, wrote in a Wednesday, January 15, blog post. “Kyle had the kids for the first time at his apartment right around the holidays. It was extremely emotional for me to drop them off — not because they hadn’t spent time with just him before (they had, of course), but because it seemed like such a big milestone in the life of our divorce. That first weekend “away” from me felt so big to me — sad and strange.”

The Undateable alum, who shares Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3, with Martino, 38, gushed over how “kind” the NBC sports analyst had been during the transition.

“Kyle helped me through — sending me photos and videos of the kids nonstop,” Susan Sarandon’s daughter went on to write. “I sobbed in the car on the drive home, and texted some girlfriends some very dramatic things about my heart being left behind in Brooklyn. LOL.”

But after a bath and a couple quiet days of rest, the New York native “started feeling A LOT better.” In fact, by the time Marlowe and Major came home, she felt “like a new woman and a better mom.”

As for the little ones, Amurri’s eldest was “a little anxious” about staying at Martino’s new place overnight and “had a momentary FaceTime meltdown” before settling in.

The former couple, who wed in 2011, announced in November that they had called it quits. The news came two months after revealing they are expecting baby No. 3.

Earlier this month, Amurri decided to restore her maiden name. “It’s EA to you, baby!” she captioned a January 8 Instagram picture of herself wearing “EA” hair clips. “It was a very emotional decision but an empowering one, and I’m looking forward to the fresh start this new decade brings. I’m also way into celebrating with hair accessories. #NewChapter.”