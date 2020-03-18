Eva Amurri, Kyle Martino Finalized Divorce 1 Month Before 3rd Child's Birth

Officially exes. Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino finalized their divorce before the arrival of their third child together, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The actress, 35, and the former soccer player, 39, finished the proceedings on February 4. One month later, the pair welcomed son Mateo. They are also parents of daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 3.

“He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long,” she announced in a newsletter for her website, Happily Eva After. “Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!”

Amurri and Martino revealed in September 2019 that they were expecting their third child. “Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months,” she posted on Instagram. “As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos.”

The duo then shared news of their split in November 2019 following eight years of marriage. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” they said in a statement at the time. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for each other.”

The blogger explained in February why her ex would not be by her side as she gave birth. “When I’m laboring, I will have my doula, my midwife team, my kids and some girlfriends there with me,” she responded during an Instagram Story Q&A. “Kyle and I decided we are going to have him stay nearby to come right away after the baby is born — but since our intimacy level has changed, I will not have him in the room. We both feel good about this.”

Martino gushed over Amurri while posting photos of their newborn on Saturday, March 14. “Our family has grown!! It’s with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world,” he raved. “Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world. #ModernMartinoFamily.”

The Undateable alum and the NBC sports analyst tied the knot in October 2011.