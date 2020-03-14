Baby Mateo is making his debut! Eva Amurri and estranged husband, Kyle Martino, welcomed their third child, a son, on Friday, March 13 — and now he’s sharing photos of the new addition to their family.

The NBC sports analyst, 38, shared multiple pics of son Mateo Antoni Martino on Saturday, March 14, as well as photos of the family altogether. Susan Sarandon‘s daughter, 34, and Martino also share children Marlowe, 5, and Major, 2.

“Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home– birth bright, fast & beautiful, and we are all SO in love,” Amurri wrote on Instagram on Saturday. Kyle added, “Our family has grown!! It’s with full hearts we introduce Mateo Antoni Martino to the world.”

He also commended the actress in his Instagram caption. “Mama was a rockstar bringing this incredible gift into the world,” he wrote, adding the hashtag, “#ModernMartinoFamily.”

The pair, who married in 2011, announced their split in November 2019. “After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” the former couple said in a statement at the time. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

The split came just one month after they announced they were expecting their third child. “Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months,” the lifestyle blogger said via Instagram in September. “As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the new photos: