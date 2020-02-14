Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The way they were. Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino announced their plans to separate in November 2019 after eight years of marriage, but they had a lot of highs together along the way.

Following their December 2010 engagement, the actress and former professional soccer player got married in Charleston, South Carolina. The ceremony was attended by Amurri’s mom, Susan Sarandon, and former stepfather, Tim Robbins, among many more.

They would later welcome their daughter, Marlowe Mae, in 2014 and son, Major James, in 2016. In September 2019, Amurri announced that they were expecting their third child together. However, around that time, she admitted in a post on her Happily Eva After blog that she did not plan to have a third child until Martino shared his interest in expanding their family.

“He looked at me with the weirdest look on his face, and I pushed him to find out what he was thinking … finally he spilled the beans: ‘I think I want to go for a third,’” she wrote at the time. “I was SHOCKED. Shocked. He then launched into an entire campaign for why we should do it! I just sat back and listened, and a lot of it made perfect sense to me.”

She continued, “One of the biggest things Kyle and I have had to work on in our marriage is our different views of gender roles when it pertains to parenting. For many years, he was involved [in] the bare minimum in helping me with the kids, even though I was working full-time. A lot of this had to do with his upbringing, and some of it was other factors — but it took a lot of therapy for us to get on the same page.”

Not long after confirming her third pregnancy, she revealed that they planned to end their marriage in November 2019. She shared the news via Instagram, noting how the decision to separate came “after a lot of thoughtful consideration.”

Three months after announcing their split, Amurri opened up about her experience spending Valentine’s Day for the first time as a single mother. She stated that she’s a “single woman who wants to find love” again, but intended to spend Valentine’s Day in 2020 bonding with her children.

“My only plan this Valentine’s Day is to appreciate how lucky I am to have such a great bond with my kids, to just hang out, snuggle, read together and maybe bake a little bit,” she wrote on her Happily Eva After blog in February 2020. “I am eight months pregnant. Ha! I’m also planning to do a little activity with the kids where we make a heart for each of us and all fill it together with words or phrases about what we love about each other. I want to make sure that my kids grow up knowing that Valentine’s Day is first and foremost a holiday to recognize what is lovable about yourself!”

Scroll down to look back at Amurri and Martino’s relationship over the years.