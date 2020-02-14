Feeling the love! Celebrity parents celebrated Valentine’s Day in the sweetest ways with their children.

Hilaria Baldwin was hard at work setting things up for her and Alec Baldwin’s four kids — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 20 months, — on Thursday, February 13. Not only did the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost dress up her little ones in heart-patterned pajamas, but she scattered confetti throughout the house. The colorful “trail” of hearts led to gift bags.

“They were so patient getting ready before they opened their Valentines,” the Living Clearly Method author wrote on her Friday, February 14, Instagram Story. The fitness guru went on to share footage of her brood yelling, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Jana Kramer enjoyed similar festivities with her “forever valentines.” The “Beautiful Lies” singer, 36, and her husband, Mike Caussin, celebrated with their daughter Jolie, 4, and son Jace, 14 months.

The One Tree Hill alum’s eldest thanked Kramer on her Instagram Story as she opened a puppy card. As for Jace, the toddler received a puppy stuffed animal that he hugged while wearing his “XO” pajamas. The former professional football player, 32, looked on while eating cereal.

The couple, who wed in 2015, are done having kids, the “Whine Down” podcast cohosts told Us Weekly in August 2018. “I’m gonna be 35 in December and after 35 it’s basically a geriatric pregnancy,” Kramer explained to Us in August 2018. “I wanna be done. I wanna live the rest of my thirties getting in shape and just taking care. We wanna adopt too. … So just nothing else out of me!”

The retired athlete chimed in at the time: “If we have anymore, it’ll be adoption.”

In April 2019, the Virginia native got a vasectomy, a decision his wife has “honestly regretted.” Kramer told Us in June 2019: “To know that we won’t have a baby ever again, that saddens me. We’re still young. We could have more kids. Maybe when I’m 40, I’d stop.”

Keep scrolling to see how the Michigan native and more celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day with their family members, from Tia Mowry to Brie Bella.