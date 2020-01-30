On to the next one? Kyle Martino, the estranged husband of pregnant actress Eva Amurri, is using the dating app Raya only two months after the former pair announced their split.

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 30, that the 38-year-old retired soccer star “is on Raya” after publicizing his separation from Amurri, 34, late last year. The insider confirmed that Martino is “dating again.”

Amurri and Martino called it quits in November 2019 after eight years of marriage. The Saved! actress announced the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of her smiling with Martino and their children Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” she wrote at the time. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

Amurri continued, “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

Last month, she recalled having an “out of body experience” when breaking the divorce news to their children.

“I had tears coming down my face the entire time,” she admitted on her Happily Eva After blog in December 2019. “Kyle took half and I took half of this speech, and we practiced ahead of time together. It’s OK if you cry. Acknowledge that the tears are there because this is hard and sad.”

The news of their separation came two months after Amurri, who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon, revealed that she was expecting her third child with Martino. She shared the life update to her blog, writing in September 2019: “Our family is ecstatic to share this ‘collab’ that has been brewing now for several months! As always, thank you so much for your ongoing support for our family, it really does mean the world. xoxo The Martinos.”

Though Martino has moved on from the marriage by jumping back into the dating pool, Amurri has continued forward by dropping her spouse’s surname to “restore” her maiden name after “a lot of thought.” She noted via Instagram on January 7 that it “was a very emotional decision but an empowering one,” and added: “I’m looking forward to the fresh start this new decade brings.”

Days earlier, the New Girl alum admitted on her Instagram Stories that she’s “looking forward” to returning to work in the wake of her divorce. She noted that she didn’t “want time off” and wanted to be “distracted.”