Seeing the silver lining! Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino is excited to return to work after the holidays for a very specific reason.

“I feel like I have had quite the weekend and quite the holiday break, and I’m actually really looking forward to going back to work tomorrow and hitting the ground running,” the actress, 34, said on her Sunday, January 5, Instagram Story. “I have so many projects that I’m excited to be working on and starting and picking back up. It seemed like a lot of time off, and I realized … that I am at a place in my life right now where I kind of don’t want time off. I think I want to be distracted this week.”

The Mothers and Daughters star added, “I’m looking forward to it. I have a blog post going live tomorrow about the ways I’ve been staying healthy during this pregnancy. It’s very extensive. And this month on the blog is going to be all focused on wellness in many different arenas, so I hope that you’re into it. It won’t be boring.”

The New York native and Kyle Martino announced in November that they are calling it quits after eight years of marriage. This news came two months after they announced that they are expecting their third child together. (The former couple already share Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3.)

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” the pair wrote in a joint social media statement at the time. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead into a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

Eva and the NBC Sports analyst, 38, have been coparenting like pros ever since, from having a “tough” conversation with their kids about divorce to spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

Still, the Undateable alum is finding the experience to be “extremely stressful,” she admitted on her Instagram Story last month. “We are in the last sort of mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical nightmare aspects of it,” Eva explained.