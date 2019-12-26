



Crushing coparenting! Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino spent Christmas with their kids amid their divorce.

“Merry Christmas, from ours to yours!” the actress, 34, captioned a Wednesday, December 25, Instagram photo of herself, Marlowe, 5, and Major, 3, taken by the NBC Sports analyst, 38. “We’ve been having a really relaxed and slow one, just spending time the five of us. It’s been awesome. And my house looks like a toy and trash bomb went off. And I’m not even mad about it.”

Eva and Kyle tied the knot in October 2011. Last month, the Undateable alum revealed that she and the Georgia native were calling it quits. This came two months after the pair announced that their third child is on the way.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” Susan Sarandon’s daughter wrote on Instagram in November. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

The New York native went on to write, “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

Earlier this month, the former couple told their kids about their divorce. “This is one of the hardest monologues I have ever had to get through,” Eva explained on her website, Happily Eva After, at the time. “Saying it was an out of body experience, and I had tears coming down my face the entire time. Kyle took half and I took half of [the] speech, and we practiced ahead of time together.”

Following the emotional conversation, she and Kyle “played an hour-long game of Hide And Seek” with Marlowe and Major, then read the little ones books and gave them baths.

“It really set the tone for our coparenting relationship moving forward, and we continue to tackle the scary obstacles together, especially the emotional ones,” Eva wrote.