Eva Amurri Martino Jokes Pregnancy and Divorce Isn’t ‘Stressful at All’





Getting real. Eva Amurri Martino is having a tough time — and she’s not ashamed to share it. The actress, 34, took to Instagram Stories on Monday, December 30, to share a “life update” with her followers amid her divorce from Kyle Martino.

“I know I’ve kinda seldom been on here and one reason for that is I’m trying to take some time off and spend time with my kids, especially because I’m off from work right now, so I’m trying to spend that extra time and get some good one-on-one time with them,” the New York native said, before opening up about the more intense parts of her life.

“This is an extremely stressful time for me. We are in the last sort of mile of our divorce process and so we are doing a lot of the logistical nightmare aspects of it,” the Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe actress said, adding that she’s been changing the house utilities into her name and handling other details that are “never fun.”

Amurri then revealed she had to “tell about 20 people” about getting divorced, which “is not something that’s so fun to tell a stranger over and over again” while car shopping. Over the Instagram Story video, she wrote, “Pregnancy and divorce? Not stressful at all!”

In November, the Undateable alum revealed that she and Martino, 38, were calling it quits two months after they revealed they are expecting their third child. Despite going through a divorce, the couple spent Christmas together with their daughter, Marlowe, 5, and son, Major, 2.

“I’m definitely in the real-life hard part of that — one of the hard parts of that,” the Middle of Nowhere star said before revealing she also is dealing with a health struggle: she failed her first screener for gestational diabetes and “sobbed” for 20 minutes when she got the news.

“That was a big shock to me. I had passed this first one-hour one with both of my other pregnancies,” Susan Sarandon‘s daughter shared. “So now I’m taking the three-hour test tomorrow and I’m kind of more shaken up about it than I expected to be. I’m feeling so overwhelmed. The idea of dealing with gestational diabetes on top of everything else is really kinda putting me over the edge. But I do know a lot of people personally who didn’t pass the one-hour but did pass the three-hour. So I’m trying to just not worry or be overwhelmed until I have to.”