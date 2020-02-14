Always on his mind. Kyle Martino shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to his estranged and pregnant wife, Eva Amurri, three months after their split.

“Happy Valentines Day Mama!!” the former soccer player, 38, wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 14. “I thought today was gonna be really hard, and in some ways it is. But today I feel our unbreakable love for one another. I’m proud of us for protecting that and modeling what love is for our children. Today helps remind us that there is a place in our heart meant for another, and it’s the place in our heart still meant for each other that makes that feel right. I will always carry your heart, carry it in my heart. Love you Mama.”

Martino penned the message alongside a black-and-white photo of the actress, 34, braiding their 5-year-old daughter Marlowe’s hair as their 3-year-old son, Major, stood nearby.

“Awww this is the sweetest! So much love for you baby daddy!!!” Amurri commented on the post. “Can’t wait to have another little one to both love on!”

The Undateable alum announced in September 2019 that she is expecting her third child with the athlete. Two months later, the pair called it quits on their eight-year marriage.

“Our family is starting down a new path. After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” Amurri wrote via Instagram in November 2019. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family. All the love, Eva & Kyle.”

Since their split, the estranged couple have continued to spend time together as a family, documenting their Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities on social media. The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe star even joked on her Instagram Stories in December 2019 that “pregnancy & divorce [is] not stressful at all.”

Amurri, who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon, told her Instagram followers in January that she was dropping her estranged husband’s last name, writing, “It’s EA to you, baby!” Later that month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Martino is on the members-only dating app Raya.