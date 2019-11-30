Family first. Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino spent Thanksgiving together with their two children amid their separation.

“We pretty much had the Thanksgiving from Hell (Tummy bug extraordinaire 🤮) but the best day today,” the actress, 34, captioned a photo on Instagram with Kyle, 38, and their daughter Marlowe, 5, and son Major, 2. “All five of us! The tree is decorated and the kids even picked out which half of the ornaments are going to their tree at Daddy’s house. Feeling lots of modern love this holiday season.”

Eva, who is Susan Sarandon‘s daughter, announced her split from the NBC Sports analyst via Instagram on November 15. The former couple wed in October 2011. The news came just two months after she revealed she was expecting her third child with Kyle.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” she wrote at the time. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.”

The Saved! star added, “We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family.”

The Happily Eva After blogger explained that their separation was amicable and that they still care about each other.

“It’s important for both of us to note that he and I and the kids are doing SO well as a family through this transition,” she wrote on Instagram on November 16. “The love we have for each other that you watch us exhibit, and the joy in our lives, is not faux. It is very real and still present. This decision was not made a day ago or even a month ago. We have chosen exactly when and how everyone is learning of this but we are far in our personal process and we are in a great place.”

Eva described marriage as “hills and valleys” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in June.

“You need to appreciate the good moments and then in the bad moments, you need to understand that’s gonna take a turn again towards something better,” she told Us at the time. “I always say about my husband, no matter what we’re going through in life, I would rather hang out with him more than any other person.”