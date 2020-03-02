Establishing boundaries. Pregnant Eva Amurri’s estranged husband, Kyle Martino, will not be by her side when she gives birth to their third child together.

“When I’m laboring, I will have my doula, my midwife team, my kids and some girlfriends there with me,” the actress, 34, wrote on her Saturday, February 28, Instagram Story during a Q&A session. “Kyle and I decided we are going to have him stay nearby to come right away after the baby is born — but since our intimacy level has changed, I will not have him in the room. We both feel good about this.”

The New York native went on to describe their future parenting dynamic, writing, “We have developed really good communication skills and we plan to figure it out as we go and stay tuned in to what this baby needs from each of us and both of us together. All we can do is our best. And we are both very committed to doing our best by this little guy.”

While the former couple will soon be “new” to coparenting a newborn and not sure what to expect, the blogger knows Martino, 39, will not move in during the little one’s early days. When asked about this on her Story, Amurri replied, “Lol no.”

The Undateable alum broke the news in September 2019 that she and the former professional soccer player are expecting baby No. 3. Two months later, the exes announced their split.

“After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple,” the former pair wrote in a November 2019 statement. “We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship.”

Because of their breakup, “this pregnancy has been SO different” from when Amurri was carrying daughter Marlowe, 5, and son, Major, 3, she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

“I have felt so distracted with so much going on during it,” Susan Sarandon‘s daughter explained at the time. “It has made these last few weeks really surreal and bittersweet because I feel I missed a lot of it and I have feelings about that. But I also feel so ready and prepared to be a mama to this new baby. And I know a lot of the joy will come with him.”