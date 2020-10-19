Family of five! Exes Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino reunited for their son Major’s 4th birthday party.

“Tomorrow is his actual birthday, but today we celebrated our sweet, sincere and train-obsessed Major James turning F O U R with a little outdoor family party!” the actress, 35, captioned a Sunday, October 18, Instagram slideshow. “He wanted a Polar Express celebration and boy did he get one. Watching him so happy was a gift in itself.”

The New York native went on to share a video of Major wearing a conductor outfit and waving at a passing train on their street.

“You just can’t describe these moments as a parent watching your kids’ dreams come true!” the Undateable alum gushed. “Even if it’s just in your own backyard. He’s obsessed with trains. They’re all he talks about every day. So we made the train happen. He was the happiest I’ve ever seen him. My little conductor. I love you so much, Major.”

As for Martino, 39, the former professional soccer player posted family photos on his own account, writing, “I’ve missed many important moments over the years in the weekend grind. So grateful for my playing career and time with NBC, but overjoyed I won’t be missing these moments anymore. Happy Birthday my sweet boy. What a great kid we made mama.”

The couple, who also share daughter Marlowe, 6, and son Mateo, 7 months, tied the knot in 2011 and split eight years later.

“We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another,” the pair wrote in an Instagram statement in November 2019.

When it comes to coparenting, the former couple have “never been happier.” The Georgia native explained in an August 2020 Instagram post: “Our kids now see a genuine version of parents who love them, love each other and most importantly love themselves.”

