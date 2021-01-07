Moving on! Following her divorce from Kyle Martino, Eva Amurri candidly detailed her dating life by introducing her new boyfriend, Ian.

In a new post on her Happily Eva After blog, Amurri said that she is “beyond happy” to be dating her “wonderful boyfriend” after splitting from Martino in 2019. “He’s super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common,” the Mothers and Daughters actress, 35, wrote on Thursday, January 7. “He’s also 6’4’’ and makes me feel like a small little person which at 5’10” myself is NOT easy to do.”

Amurri noted that Ian “is NOT a public figure” and is “a pretty private person.” However, the pair are “still figuring out” how they will share aspects of their relationship in a way that makes them both “comfortable.”

The New Girl alum met her new chef beau while dining at his restaurant with a pal who knew him from high school. “We ended up chatting and had an immediate connection and spark,” she recalled. “I thought he was cute and easy to talk to, but I knew nothing about his life or relationship status, and neither did my friend. So I followed him on Instagram, and he followed me back. We started chatting, and for a month just really got to know each other well from exchanging messages and laughing together via text.”

The New York native said Ian “wasn’t intimidated” by her “circumstances” being an actress from a famous family. “We created a really special friendship. All before even going on a date! By the time he took me to dinner for the first time, I felt SO close to him, and so safe with him, and it was an old-fashioned courtship in a lot of ways,” she wrote.

Although she typically gets “physical pretty quickly (if not immediately)” in relationships, she took her time getting to that place with Ian. “This style was completely new for me. And PERFECT. I highly recommend it,” she said. “We went at my pace, and I truly believe that to this day, we have an extremely deep connection because of it.”

Amurri and Martino, 39, announced their split in November 2019, two months after sharing the news that they were expecting a third child together. The exes are the parents of Marlowe, 6, Major, 4, and Mateo, 9 months.

Three months after their divorce was finalized in February 2020, the former athlete opened up about their split. “The last three or four years, we really sucked at being married,” he said on Fubo Sports Network’s The Cooligans. “We were, like, trying really hard to make it work. Anyone that says, ‘Man, this marriage thing is a knack, this is great’ is getting divorced soon.”

In her recent blog post, the Saved! actress said that there is “nothing simple about moving forward” after going through a divorce. Prior to marrying Martino in 2011, she hadn’t “dated” since she was 24 years old and regards herself to be a “different person” now.

“There is a lot of vulnerability in opening oneself up again after divorce, but also a lot of excitement and possibility. And being ready for that is ultra personal, and depends on your journey both within yourself and of the end of your relationship,” she explained. “The wonderful thing about dating post-divorce is that you have a really good sense of what you are looking for.”